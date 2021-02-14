Oklahoma highway conditions —slick and hazardous

A stop sign has been encased in a shell of ice in north Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — If you must travel to Oklahoma from Arkansas, Sunday night, February 14, be advised that highways and interstates across that state are impacted by winter weather, and it’s only expected to get worse in the overnight hours, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODT).

Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm, Okla. Transportation.

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

Interstates 35 and 40 have low visibility, and many roadways in the state are snow-packed, according to the ODT.

A City of Tulsa now plow clears Harvard Ave. near 16th street in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reports that the Turner Turnpike/I-44 is closed, just east of Oklahoma City due to a multi-vehicle incident. Westbound traffic is forced to use the Kickapoo Turnpike and eastbound traffic was diverted to I-35. After seven hours it reopened. Details are here, at PikePass.

Oklahoma crews are continuing to work around-the-clock to keep the roads clear.

Current Oklahoma road conditions are here.