COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a May 12 social media post by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a speeder driving 165 miles per hour on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Cotton County at mile marker ten.

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat was clocked via radar at 90 miles over the posted limit of 75 MPH.

The driver is facing a $449 ticket and his driving privileges have been suspended.