OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a legislation Thursday authorizing the operation of fully autonomous vehicles on public roads, according to a news release.

Authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, the bill reportedly creates a comprehensive framework for the state to regulate the use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to protect the public and infrastructure.

The release notes under the bill, anyone operating an AV must have an approved public safety and law enforcement interaction plan with the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety. Additionally, the bill puts in place “clear standards for how these vehicles can safely operate.”

According to the release, Miller worked extensively with DPS and the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation to ensure that the state is taking appropriate steps for this technology to come to Oklahoma.

“AV technology already exists and it’s already being utilized,” she said. “Every other state along the I-40 corridor already offers this to AV users, so House Bill 3317 would make Oklahoma’s policy consistent with other states.”

19 states have created explicit regulations enabling driverless deployment, while 22 more allow AV testing through either legislation, executive order or other policy. A reported 12 other states have adopted language similar to the bill.

The bill is supported by the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association. It passed the House 83-4 and may now be considered in the Senate.