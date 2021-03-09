Oklahoma: House passes 2 pro-life bills

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma House passes two measures that would work to reduce abortions in the state.

House Bill 1102 would revoke the licenses of physicians who perform abortions, for at least a year. But this bill does have an exception for abortions performed to save the mother’s life.

House Bill 2441 would ban abortions once an unborn child’s heartbeat is detected. The bill would also require any facility where abortions are performed to post a sign that says, “it’s illegal to force a person to get an abortion.” The sign would also suggest that medication-induced abortions can be reversed.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the reversal process is not supported by science and does not meet clinical standards.

Those bills are now headed to the senate for consideration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers