Oklahoma: House passes 2 pro-life bills

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma House passes two measures that would work to reduce abortions in the state.

House Bill 1102 would revoke the licenses of physicians who perform abortions, for at least a year. But this bill does have an exception for abortions performed to save the mother’s life.

House Bill 2441 would ban abortions once an unborn child’s heartbeat is detected. The bill would also require any facility where abortions are performed to post a sign that says, “it’s illegal to force a person to get an abortion.” The sign would also suggest that medication-induced abortions can be reversed.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the reversal process is not supported by science and does not meet clinical standards.

Those bills are now headed to the senate for consideration.