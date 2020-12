OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) – The sooner state now has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country over the last week.

During that time Oklahoma’s cases per 100,000 people was just above 168, 46 more than the next highest state.

During the entire course of the pandemic, 6,400 people per 100,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 that is 6.4% of the state’s population and there have been 54 deaths per 100,000 people in Oklahoma due to COVID-19.