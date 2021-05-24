Oklahoma man, 39, shot and killed at medical cannabis shop

by: The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed at a 24-hour medical marijuana dispensary on the city’s south side.

Police say Jobe Bicksler was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning at the Stability Cannabis Shop on south Meridian Ave.

Police say Bicksler was initially refused service, left the shop and then returned a short time later.

After reentering the store, police say Bicksler pulled out a knife when a security guard tried to stop him.

Police say the security guard then shot Bicksler, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

