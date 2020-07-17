Oklahoma man dies after police chase over stolen car

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma State Trooper pulled someone over on the Cherokee Turnpike near mile marker 19 a few minutes after 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

The trooper found out the vehicle was reported stolen, according to a press release.

When the trooper asked the driver to set out of the vehicle, the driver drove away, according to the release.

The release said police chase continued toward West Siloam Springs.

Troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention and the driver was ejected from the car and struck another vehicle going east on Hwy 412, according to the release.

A tactical vehicle intervention is where the front of a police vehicle is used to hit the rear quarter panel of the suspect vehicle to get the car to spin 180 degrees and stop driving.

The release said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and took off on foot and was hit by another vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigations Section and Traffic Homicide Section are investigating the incident, and are currently working with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the driver of the vehicle.