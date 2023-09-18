LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child porn charges.

Carl Robert Kannady, 67, of Heavener, pleaded guilty to possessing certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor on June 14, 2022.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting them to images of child exploitation posted by Kannady.

A search warrant yielded 8,000 images depicting child sexual exploitation on DVDs, USB drives, and a computer hard drive that were in Kannady’s home.