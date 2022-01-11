Oklahoma man sentenced to 10 years in Arkansas federal drug trafficking case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 11, Dervin Ward Foster Jr., 31, of Muskogee, Oklahoma was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, In July 2020, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area by Foster.

On July 17, 2020, detectives with the DTF conducted surveillance on a hotel in Fayetteville and reported observing Foster’s vehicle. He was seen carrying a green, soft-sided ice chest into the hotel with him. Shortly thereafter, Foster left the hotel carrying the same ice chest and entered his vehicle.

An officer with the Fayetteville Police Department initiated a traffic stop. After receiving probable cause, a search was conducted. The search resulted in officers locating a loaded .40 caliber pistol, two vacuum sealed bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,000 grams and approximately $6,000 in U.S. currency.

A search of Foster’s hotel room resulted in officers locating approximately 806 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials, rubber gloves and $4,980 in U.S. currency.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.