OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahomans are springing into the season as registration for the 33rd annual Trash-Off is now open.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are once again partners for the event, which is part of the national three-month annual Great American Cleanup. The primary goal of the event is to maintain ODOT’s vision and keep the state free of litter on state highways and interstates.

The Trash-Off event is statewide, all day on April 16 and the Great American Cleanup is open to all communities and volunteers through May 31.

A press release notes Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 138 Great American Cleanup community events in 2021, up from 49 previously. It also had 9,320 participants who collected nearly three million pounds of litter and cleaned nearly 6,000 miles of roads, more than a 1,700 percent increase from the year before. Typically, year-long contributions save the state more than $5 million a year in cleanup savings as a result of these volunteer efforts, the release said.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful also provides Trash-Off supplies and promotional items to participants, including cash grants, trash bags and water donations. ODOT distributes the supplies to each of its 77 county maintenance yards where they are picked up by volunteers. Participants this year are advised to use gloves at all times, practice social distancing, limit groups to 10-20 individuals and keep any children closely supervised when participating in the cleanup efforts.

“We are so grateful to our volunteers who continue to keep our communities beautiful,” ODOT Beautification Coordinator Melody Johnson said. “I am amazed at the increase in numbers and the pride each of these groups take in keeping the state litter free.”

To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may do so online at www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com or by calling 405-286-9141.