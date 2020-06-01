Oklahoma prisons to reopen to visitors

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says state prisons will be reopened for inmate visitation, but with precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The department said in a news release that visitors will be allowed starting next weekend but must remain in their vehicle until called, wear a mask and show no symptoms of the virus, among the safety measures.

The state Health Department on Saturday reported at least 6,418 confirmed cases of the virus and 334 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher because of a lack of testing and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.