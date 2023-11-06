OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Students in Leflore and Sequoyah counties have a safer way to report suspicious activity at school.

The state of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma School Security Institute launched the ProtectOK app for reporting safety threats.

“Kids deserve to go to school and feel safe, to feel safe going to watch a football game. Parents should feel safe that when their kids go to school, they don’t have to worry about someone coming and doing a mass shooting,” said Robert Jones, head football coach and athletic director at Del City. “It’s happening too much to say it’s not going to happen to us. I never thought it would happen to me, and it happened twice.”

Students can immediately report threats or suspicious behavior anonymously. ProtectOK is free on Google Play and Apple App Store.