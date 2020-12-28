Oklahoma reports 3,448 new cases, 13 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 3,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in Oklahoma on Monday, December 28.

Oklahoma’s cumulative case count is now 282,587 since the pandemic began in March, including 35,528 currently considered active.

The state’s death toll stands at 2,383.

The 13 additional deaths reported Monday include:

One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group.

One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

Two in Noble County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

For more information from the state’s department of health, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.