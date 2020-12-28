Oklahoma reports 3,448 new cases, 13 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 3,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in Oklahoma on Monday, December 28.
Oklahoma’s cumulative case count is now 282,587 since the pandemic began in March, including 35,528 currently considered active.
The state’s death toll stands at 2,383.
The 13 additional deaths reported Monday include:
- One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
- One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Noble County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
For more information from the state’s department of health, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.