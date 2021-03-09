Oklahoma Republican apologizes for ‘colored’ babies comment

by: Associated Press

The state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican Oklahoma House member has apologized for using the term “colored” to describe Black babies during a debate on the House floor.

Marlow Republican Rep. Brad Boles used the term during a debate Tuesday, March 9, on an anti-abortion bill while suggesting that abortion affects people of all races.

Boles later took a moment of personal privilege to apologize to his colleagues, describing the comment as a “slip of the tongue.”

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews called for Boles to publicly apologize and says she was disturbed that he would use the term at all.

