ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in Roland, Oklahoma, are cleaning up after a Thursday microburst storm broke signs, tore through roofs and left residents in darkness.

Residents were hit with the unexpected storm leaving some confused. Resident Juice Kirtz said he watched as the weather went from hot and sunny to “scary” in a matter of moments.

“It was nuts, came out of nowhere,” Kirtz said. “I didn’t know what it was. I was waiting to hear the sirens, that’s how crazy it looked, but I guess we got lucky.”

The microburst storm left thousands without power in portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas. As of 4 p.m. Friday, approximately 800 customers are without service, down from 9,500 Thursday, according to OGE.