Oklahoma sees 116k net increase in voter registrations

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Voter registration statistics for the month ending September 30 show a net increase of more than 116,000 registered voters since January 15 – including a net increase of more than 34,000 registered voters in the past month.
Highlights of the Oklahoma’s September 30 voter registration statistics include:
- Oklahoma has 2,206,208 total registered voters as of September 30, compared to 2,090,107 on January 15.
- There are now 1,100,032 registered Republicans, 739,466 registered Democrats, 353,269 registered Independents, and 13,441 registered Libertarians.
- Since January 15, Republicans have seen a net gain of 91,463 registered voters, and are now about 49.9% of all registered voters.
- Democrats have seen a net increase of 1,210 registered voters since January 15, and are now 33.5% of all registered voters.
- There has been a net increase of 21,158 registered Independents since January 15, which are now 16% of all registered voters.
- Libertarians have seen a net increase of 2,270 registered voters since January 15, and are less than 1% of registered voters.