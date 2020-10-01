Oklahoma sees 116k net increase in voter registrations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Voter registration statistics for the month ending September 30 show a net increase of more than 116,000 registered voters since January 15 – including a net increase of more than 34,000 registered voters in the past month.

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Highlights of the Oklahoma’s September 30 voter registration statistics include:

  • Oklahoma has 2,206,208 total registered voters as of September 30, compared to 2,090,107 on January 15.
  • There are now 1,100,032 registered Republicans, 739,466 registered Democrats, 353,269 registered Independents, and 13,441 registered Libertarians.
  • Since January 15, Republicans have seen a net gain of 91,463 registered voters, and are now about 49.9% of all registered voters.
  • Democrats have seen a net increase of 1,210 registered voters since January 15, and are now 33.5% of all registered voters.
  • There has been a net increase of 21,158 registered Independents since January 15, which are now 16% of all registered voters.
  • Libertarians have seen a net increase of 2,270 registered voters since January 15, and are less than 1% of registered voters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers