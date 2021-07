A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

The state saw almost 1,200 new cases July 23, making more than 7,300 active cases.

470 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, and almost a third of them are in the ICU.