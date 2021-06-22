Oklahoma senator opposes For the People Act

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Members of the National Guard walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma strongly opposes the For the People Act.

Today, Lankford said he finds the voting reform “out of step” for the American people and would only make it easier for voter fraud to slip through the cracks.

“It takes away all voter ID,” Lankford said. “Regardless of where you are, no voter ID for anyone. It does same day registration. You put those two together, you can show up and say I want to vote today and I have no ID. Register to vote on the spot, then you vote on the spot. That’s a terrible formula for fraud.”

Lankford says current federal voting laws should be sufficient enough to protect votes.