Oklahoma statewide candidate filing begins April 8

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Statewide candidate filing begins tomorrow, April 8 at 8:00 a.m.

Candidates are encouraged to use mail or private delivery to file, but an in-person “drive-through” option will be available for state and federal candidates.

Due to the fact that the Capitol is closed to the public, in-person candidate filing will take place in the south parking lot of the State Capitol.

Candidates should remain in their vehicles and follow traffic flow signs.

Candidate filing is April 8, 9, and 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No candidate filings will be accepted after 5:00 p.m. on April 10. There are no exceptions.

For more information about candidate filing, visit the Oklahoma elections website at elections.ok.gov.