Oklahoma to allow select businesses to open

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces plans to reopen Oklahoma businesses after closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses can reopen Friday, April 24, if they maintain social distancing and serve customers by appointment only. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave the green light to begin re-opening the state.

Under the Open Up and Recover Safely Plan released on Wednesday, Gov. Stitt authorized personal care businesses and state parks to open starting today.

Those businesses include hair and nail salons, spas, and pet groomers.

They are required to still maintain social distancing and sanitation guidelines like wearing masks and gloves.

Oklahoma is just one of two states in the country to begin the re-opening phases, Gov. Stitt said the state has met all necessary criteria to begin the re-opening process.