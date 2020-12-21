Oklahoma to begin receiving shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the state Department of Health, More than 66,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are on the way to the Sooner State.

The first shipments will be distributed to six sites Monday, and 21 more sites Tuesday and Wednesday.

The announcement comes just days after the OSDH announced Oklahoma successfully received its first Operation Warp Speed allocation of nearly 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“As governor, my job is to make sure our state has the resources and support to get the vaccine to Oklahomans as quickly and as efficiently as possible — no matter where they live,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Our team of health professionals and state and local partners is following a detailed distribution plan designed to reach all corners of Oklahoma, and I believe we can lead the nation on this.”