Oklahoma to begin receiving shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the state Department of Health, More than 66,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are on the way to the Sooner State.

The first shipments will be distributed to six sites Monday, and 21 more sites Tuesday and Wednesday.

The announcement comes just days after the OSDH announced Oklahoma successfully received its first Operation Warp Speed allocation of nearly 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“As governor, my job is to make sure our state has the resources and support to get the vaccine to Oklahomans as quickly and as efficiently as possible — no matter where they live,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Our team of health professionals and state and local partners is following a detailed distribution plan designed to reach all corners of Oklahoma, and I believe we can lead the nation on this.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers