Oklahoma to have primary election June 30

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma State Election Board is making sure voters in the sooner state cast their ballots safely ahead of the statewide primary Tuesday.

The election board suggests the following before heading to the polls.

Make sure to study who and what is on your ballot in order to keep your visit to the polls short.

There are sample ballots on the the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

Make sure to have a valid photo ID ready and practice social distancing while waiting.

Signs will be posted throughout polling locations with information on how to follow distancing guidelines.

Masks are not required but wearing one is strongly recommended.

Poll workers at every location have been supplied with personal protective equipment like sanitizer, gloves, and masks.

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.