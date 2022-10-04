OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1006 on October 4 which allocates $20 million to help farmers and ranchers overcome recent drought conditions.

A press release from the governor’s office says the bill went into effect immediately.

“This year’s extreme drought conditions have created unprecedented challenges for our agricultural producers and as governor, I will always do everything I can to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers,” said Stitt. “I am proud to have partnered up with the Legislature to deliver this much-needed relief.”

The release says the funds will allow agricultural producers to implement conservation practices and provide food and water to livestock to withstand the drought.