Oklahoma tribe allowed to intervene in Arkansas casino suit

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this July 2, 2020 photo, a woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing an Oklahoma-based tribe to intervene in a lawsuit by a Mississippi company over a casino license in Pope County.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the court on Thursday overturned a ruling by Circuit Judge Tim Fox and allows Cherokee Nation Businesses to intervene in a lawsuit by Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership against the state’s Department of Finance and Administration and the Racing Commission.

The lawsuit is among several pending or on appeal involving the two entities competing for the license, which is one of four approved by voters in 2018.

