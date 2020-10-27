Oklahoma twins go viral in TikTok election video- wait until you see the reveal

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One Edmond mom says her 4-year-old twin girls’ Halloween costumes have gone viral on TikTok overnight.

Haven and Koti’s video has received over 1.7 million views on TikTok in 22 hours!

Oklahoma twins make a splash on social media with their Halloween costume reveal!. Pic Courtesy of Adrea Garza

Watch below: