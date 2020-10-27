Oklahoma twins go viral in TikTok election video- wait until you see the reveal

News

by: Kaylee Douglas

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One Edmond mom says her 4-year-old twin girls’ Halloween costumes have gone viral on TikTok overnight.

Haven and Koti’s video has received over 1.7 million views on TikTok in 22 hours!

picture of twin girls in a Trump and Biden Halloween costumes
Oklahoma twins make a splash on social media with their Halloween costume reveal!. Pic Courtesy of Adrea Garza

Watch below:

@garzacrew

Garza Twins Halloween 2020 #twingirls #twinmom #biden2020 #trump2020 #halloween2020

♬ Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Young Dice & Justin Demers

