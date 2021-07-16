Oklahoma unemployment ranks eighth lowest in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — New figures released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor show Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 3.7% in June, ranking eighth lowest in the U.S.

According to a news release from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, the June rate is the state’s lowest since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, when unemployment was at 3.2%.

The release says the June rate is an improvement from May’s revised rate of 3.9% and below the national unemployment rate, which increased to 5.9% for June.

“I am proud to see Oklahoma as a top 10 state with one of the lowest unemployment rates in our nation,” Stitt said. “It’s encouraging to see our state’s unemployment rate and job numbers nearing pre-pandemic levels, and that is a testament to our decision to keep business open and our Return to Work initiative to incentivize Oklahomans to rejoin the workforce.”

Employers around the state added a net total of 7,600 payroll jobs in June, increasing the number of employed people to 1,634,500, according to the release. This compares to 1,701,700 jobs from before the pandemic.

The release says the estimated number of unemployed Oklahomans fell to 69,543 in June.