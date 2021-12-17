Oklahoma unemployment rate reaches record low, remains third lowest in nation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma’s November 2021 unemployment rate has declined to a new record low of 2.5% and remains the third lowest rate in the nation.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate improved from 2.7% in October, which had been the lowest since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started using the current method of measuring unemployment in 1976.

“It is encouraging to see our unemployment rate continue to decline and show that Oklahoma’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “While we celebrate record low unemployment, we must also remain focused on expanding and training Oklahoma’s workforce to make sure businesses can hire and retain the employees they need to keep our economy thriving.”

The number of unemployed Oklahomans fell to 46,268 in November, marking the first month below 50,000 in more than 20 years and the lowest level since March 1980.