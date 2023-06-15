FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have reported an Oklahoma woman missing after she left a hospital last night.

Mary Beth Armstrong, 68, was reported missing by Fort Smith Police.

Mary Beth Armstrong, 68, was last seen at Baptist Health at 11:16 p.m. on June 14. She was last seen wearing short light purple pajamas, with eyeglasses, she is described as very thin with long gray/black hair.

Armstrong is from Wister Oklahoma. Her family reported her missing the morning of June 15.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, call FSPD at 479-709-5100.