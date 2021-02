OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) – People affected by the recent winter weather in Oklahoma can apply for disaster assistance with FEMA.

If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance you also need to file a claim with your insurance company.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

If insurance does not cover all of your damage you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Click here for information on the counties affected and how to apply.