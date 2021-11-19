Oklahoma’s unemployment rate drops to third lowest in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — New figures released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Oklahoma’s October 2021 unemployment rate has fallen to 2.7% and is the third lowest in the nation.

According to a news release from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, the state’s current unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started using the current method of measuring unemployment in 1976, beating the previous low of 2.9% in December 2000.

“The lowest unemployment rate in decades is another testament that Oklahoma is open for business and our economy is strong,” said Stitt. “While low unemployment is great news, we must continue to expand and train Oklahoma’s workforce so businesses will remain able to attract the employees they need, and our economy can continue to grow.”

The release says Oklahoma’s unemployment rate declined from 3.0% in the September report.

An interactive map of the unemployment rates of each state across the country can be found here.