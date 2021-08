ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Natural State Beer Co. is hosting an Oktoberfest Fundraiser to benefit Northwest Arkansas charities.

According to the company, the event will be at Village on the Creeks in Rogers on September 18 from 1-10 p.m.

All of the proceeds will go to Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, Autism Involves Me, and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank,

The event will feature beer, games, prizes, desserts, live music, and more.

Tickets can be purchased here.