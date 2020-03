NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 18: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs at the Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Old Dominion is returning to Northwest Arkansas at the Walmart AMP this summer, the venue announced on Monday.

The band will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce on Thursday, July 23.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35 to $99.50 plus applicable fees.

Old Dominion last played at the Walmart Amp in July 2018.