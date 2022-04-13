FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A staple of downtown Fayetteville is about to be torn down.

The Old Mountain Inn is officially scheduled for demolition after the owners were given a citation in 2020 for the dangerous state of disrepair the building had fallen into.

Jonathan Curth of the city of Fayetteville says there’s a common misconception that the city owns the Old Mountain Inn, but the building and land as well as the parking lot are privately owned.

“Most of what I’ve heard is that it’s overdue. That’s the big piece of it,” Curth said. “Our role comes in when the building gets to a point where it’s unsafe for the public at large, not just when it’s in some state of dilapidation.”

After receiving the citation in 2020, the owners were given the choice of either repairing the building to get it up to code or demolition. The Mountain Inn closed in 1998.