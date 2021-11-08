Olympic culinary team practicing at NWACC Brightwater Center

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A culinary team got to practice its skills in Bentonville to prepare for the 2024 Culinary Olympics.

The Brightwater Center for the Study of Food at Northwest Arkansas Community College hosted the American Culinary Federation Culinary Team USA on November 8.

The team used Brightwater’s facilities to practice making various foods and meals.

Executive Director Marshall Shafkowitz says this is the first time the team has come to Northwest Arkansas.

“For time as a chef, it’s amazing to have this crew here sharing their passion and their knowledge with our students and our staff while they practice and hone their skills to represent our country,” Shafkowitz said.

Team members will spend the next three years working to represent the U.S. on the world food stage.

The 2024 Culinary Olympics will happen in Stuttgart, Germany.

