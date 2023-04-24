FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Olympic gold medalist and former Razorback Veronica Campbell-Brown will be awarded an honorary degree during a commencement ceremony May 13.

Campbell-Brown graduated from the Sam M. Walton College of Business in 2006 with a degree in business administration.

The now-retired Jamaican track and field sprinter has competed in five Olympic games between 2000 and 2016, winning three gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze.

During her time at the University of Arkansas, she won the 200-meter sprint at the 2004 NCAA Indoor Championships, setting a new collegiate record.

“At only 18 years of age, she joined Jamaica’s 4×100-meter relay team for the 2000 Olympics, and they won the silver medal,” a release from the University of Arkansas said.

“She was the first woman from the Caribbean to win a sprint title at the Olympics and the first woman to win the 100-meter title across the board in the World Youth Championships, World Junior Championships, the World Championships and the Olympic Games,” the release added.

Now, the sprinter provides strategies for university teams and is a UNESCO Champion for Sport Ambassador, a title that she uses to help promote women in sports.