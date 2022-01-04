Omicron, delta variants make up whole of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma; state sees 4,110 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says January 4 out of all the COVID-19 cases recorded in the state, 57% are made up of the omicron variant and 43% are made up of the delta variant. This news comes after the state saw 4,110 more cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to a news release from the OSDH, variant sequencing at the OSDH Public Health lab of the most recent specimens was made over the holidays.

“Our team continues to monitor cases and hospitalizations to provide critical data that allows Oklahomans to make the best decisions for themselves,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health. “Coinciding with our increased case count and what other states are seeing, current data shows omicron is increasing in Oklahoma, and we anticipate that will continue.”

The release says variant sequencing continues to be conducted on all positive COVID-19 tests provided to the PHL. The full sequencing process can take up to four days for completion.

The state saw an increase of 4,110 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total to 720,961.

According to the release, there are 27,820 active cases in Oklahoma.

The three-day average of hospitalizations for the state is 1,015 with 272 people in the ICU. The release says it will include a hospital capacity report that will be updated Monday-Friday.