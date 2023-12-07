PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Battle of Prairie Grove hit its 161-year anniversary Thursday.

On Dec. 7, 1862, Confederate Gen. Thomas C. Hindman had hopes of advancing through Northwest Arkansas to Missouri. He was confronted by the Union Army led by Gen. James G. Blunt.

Blunt was outnumbered and called in reinforcements from Gen. Francis J. Herron, who marched his army 120 miles from Springfield, Missouri, to Fayetteville in just over three days.

The bolstered Union Army began its fight against the Confederacy at 10 a.m. before the two sides mutually agreed to commence the battle 12 hours later to tend to their wounded. Hindman realized he was low on food and ammunition and retreated to Fort Smith in the middle of the night, putting covers on the wheels of the cannons to preserve the Confederate Army’s cover.

The battle resulted in approximately 2,700 casualties — distributed fairly evenly between both sides — and was considered a strategic victory for the Union due to the Confederacy’s retreat.

However, the battle was a rare one in the Civil War because the two sides agreed to call it the same name: Battle of Prairie Grove.

“At the time, this town was not called Prairie Grove,” Mattison Griffin, a park interpreter at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, said. “It was a community called Ada, and there was a church nearby that was the Prairie Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. And the generals ended up deciding together that was what this battle was going to be named after.”

Griffin said the city’s name was later changed to Prairie Grove.

She said it is important to have parks like the one at Prairie Grove Battlefield to prevent history from repeating itself.