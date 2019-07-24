One arrested after man stabbed shows up at local courthouse

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA) — One man has been arrested and one is wanted for questioning after someone showed up at a local courthouse bleeding profusely from stab wounds, according to Ozark police.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Charles Casey Fisher, 39, of Mulberry went to the Franklin County Courthouse in Ozark after being stabbed, according to police.

Fisher was treated by paramedics and was uncooperative with police, police stated. He was taken by emergency helicopter to a Fort Smith hospital.

Police haven’t given an update about his condition.

Following an investigation, Colby Hutchinson, 27, of Van Buren, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery.

Earl Shane Walker also of Ozark is wanted for questioning regarding the matter.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police.