FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Taxes are due to be filed on April 18.

If you end up owing money and fail to file on time, you will have to deal with a monthly penalty.

Experts say the best way to do taxes these days is either by using online software or by seeing a tax expert in person.

“You probably have at a minimum, a more accurate tax return. And certainly less stress. But more importantly, if there is a mistake, or if there is an issue or something called into question, you have a secondary resource on the tax return to help address those questions,” said Mark Steber, the chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

If you don’t think you can afford online software or a tax expert, the IRS has a free tool to help you file here.