LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – One person died after a boat overturned Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the situation at the 13-mile mark of the lake’s main channel.

Investigators say a boat overturned and ejected several occupants. One person died, but every other occupant has been accounted for.

MSHP Troop F is handling the investigation and warns boaters to reduce their speeds in the area. The water has become a little choppy in some parts of the lake this weekend.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.