1 dead after officer-involved shooting at UAMS Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Arkansas State Police said that a Grant County man is dead after a shooting involving UAMS police officers Monday afternoon.

State police said that UAMS officers approached Bobby Hollingshead, 59, who they said was brandishing a gun.

UAMS offices said that Hollingshead started to exit his vehicle and began to raise his weapon so the officers shot him wounding him.

He was taken inside the hospital for medical treatment but later died according to ASP.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the shooting.

