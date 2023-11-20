FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police investigate a fatal accident involving two pedestrians on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on November 20.

According to a Facebook post, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed from Futrall Drive to Hollywood Avenue.

The post says just after 6 p.m., a vehicle headed west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard struck two pedestrians running south across the street.

According to police, a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital and a 26-year-old woman was injured.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.