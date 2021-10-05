One dead, five sent to hospital after crash in Springdale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead and five have been sent to the hospital after a crash in Springdale around 11 a.m. October 5.

According to Central EMS, emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash found six people needing immediate medical attention.

First responders called for three additional ambulances from Central EMS and one from Springdale EMS to the scene.

When responders assessed the scene, they found one person was already dead.

One person was transported in emergency mode to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The other four injured were also taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are also unknown.

The ages and names of those involved have not been released. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers