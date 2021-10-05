One dead, five sent to hospital after crash in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead and five have been sent to the hospital after a crash in Springdale around 11 a.m. October 5.

According to Central EMS, emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash found six people needing immediate medical attention.

First responders called for three additional ambulances from Central EMS and one from Springdale EMS to the scene.

When responders assessed the scene, they found one person was already dead.

One person was transported in emergency mode to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The other four injured were also taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are also unknown.

The ages and names of those involved have not been released. The crash is under investigation.