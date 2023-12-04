WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting that took place on Sunday night, according to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:36 p.m., a Washington County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck at Blue Springs Road and Beav-O-Rama Road in northeast Washington County, according to the post.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit took place. The suspect drove through a fence down a dead-end road and went into a field where he eventually stopped.

The deputy left his car to approach the suspect’s vehicle and the driver accelerated in reverse toward the deputy and his car, striking the car, according to the post.

The deputy discharged his firearm in response to the suspect’s actions. Central EMS was requested to the scene where the suspect died, the post said.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell has asked Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, following normal procedure.

