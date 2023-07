FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a car caught fire on College Avenue in Fayetteville this morning.

The fire started after a motor vehicle accident coming off of the Fulbright Expressway.

The Fayetteville Fire Department says that the incident is still being investigated. Arkansas State Police are still working the scene.

The fire department confirmed that the person inside the vehicle is the one that died.