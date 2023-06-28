FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police say that one person is dead after a shooting incident.

Fort Smith police responded to the shooting at the 10100 block of Seven Oaks Drive earlier today.

Police say one male victim was found with a life-threatening injury and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The deceased is accused of trying to break into the residence, which led to the fatal shooting.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it is made available and appropriate.