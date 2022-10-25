LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A person dies in an early morning shooting in LeFlore County, Okla., on October 25.

According to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a possible suicide.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived, they found the scene suspicious.

According to the sheriff’s office, Landon Patillo and Stacie Moffet were taken into custody where Patillo confessed to killing Chadwick Cooper and handed over his weapon.

Moffet was taken into custody with unrelated felony warrants.

