SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman is dead after a hit and run that took place on Saturday night around 8:40 p.m. in Siloam Springs, according to a crash report.

Lindsay Poteet, 36, was laying in the road and struck by two vehicles at the intersection of North Hico Street and Meghan Street, according to the report.

Both vehicles fled the scene after hitting Poteet, according to the report.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further information was given.