SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One man is dead after a hit and run that took place on W. Sunset Avenue in front of the Economy Inn early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.
Police responded to the incident around 2:08 a.m. and found Keith Emerson, 39, lying in the westbound lane of Sunset Avenue (Highway 412).
According to the release, witnesses told officers they came across a man lying in the roadway and stopped to help.
Emerson got up and proceeded into the westbound lane where he was struck by two separate vehicles, a black four-door passenger car, and a white four-door passenger car, according to witnesses on scenes.
Both cars fled the scene after striking Emerson.
Emerson was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The release said, “based on evidence collected at the scene, one vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet
passenger car.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SPD at 479-751-4542.