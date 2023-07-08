SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One man is dead after a hit and run that took place on W. Sunset Avenue in front of the Economy Inn early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.

Police responded to the incident around 2:08 a.m. and found Keith Emerson, 39, lying in the westbound lane of Sunset Avenue (Highway 412).

According to the release, witnesses told officers they came across a man lying in the roadway and stopped to help.

Emerson got up and proceeded into the westbound lane where he was struck by two separate vehicles, a black four-door passenger car, and a white four-door passenger car, according to witnesses on scenes.

Both cars fled the scene after striking Emerson.

Emerson was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The release said, “based on evidence collected at the scene, one vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet

passenger car.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SPD at 479-751-4542.