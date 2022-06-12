GOSHEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 5 p.m. Saturday, rescue crews responded to a boat emergency at Twin Bridges leaving one person with “significant injuries,” according to a Facebook post from the Goshen Fire Department.

A running boat with no one in it was circling two people in the water.

The boat had hit a tree creating substantial damage according to the post. Goshen rescue crews transported the pair to the boat ramp where Central EMS assisted them. One person was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

The post states crews were able to tow the boat out.